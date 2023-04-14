Backstage News On AEW’s Plans For Jeff Hardy, New Music Video, Matt Hardy Match Announcement

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy made a surprise appearance on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, saving brother Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and FTW Champion Hook from a beating by The Firm’s Big Bill, Lee Moriarty, and Ethan Page. Hardy sent The Firm fleeing with a steel chair, then hugged his brother to a standing ovation from the crowd.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that AEW has alternate plans for Hardy to carry out over the next few weeks that do not involve him wrestling. This is because Hardy is still recovering physically from a recent surgery.

The report does not specify which surgery Jeff is recovering from, but it is most likely the recent eye surgery revealed by his brother. Matt mentioned this past weekend that Jeff recently had an eye operation and will be out of commission for six weeks.

“Jeff just had some eye surgery. His eyes were just a little off-set, it’s just probably from wear and tear and beating his body up. They had to work on some ligaments and tendons in one of his eyes. So they corrected that [with] surgery and they said probably in five, six weeks, he should be okay,” Matt said this past weekend.

Matt tweeted to inform The Firm that he and his team will speak on Friday’s AEW Rampage to reveal details on the upcoming multi-man match between the two teams, which will most likely be a six-man match without Jeff, unless Stokely Hathaway returns to the ring.

“This all-star team is coming to kick The Firm’s ass – Find out where it’s happening & against who on #AEWRampage this Friday!,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself with Jeff, Hook, and Kassidy.

Matt also addressed The Firm’s backstage segment with Lexy Nair, in which Page demanded to know the nature of this match. ““You’ll learn what kind of match it is & where it will take place on #AEWRampage, you OBSOLETE MULES. #AEWDynamite,” he wrote.

As of this writing, Jeff had not commented on his return, but he did thank Milwaukee on Instagram, along with a photo of his new custom steel chair. He also mentioned not knowing how to tweet and then shared a link to his new “Enlightened” music video, which you can watch below.

Matt retweeted a clip from the Dynamite episode and wrote, “I am unbelievably proud of my brother @JEFFHARDYBRAND. [heart emoji] #AEWDynamite”

Matt also posted pictures of their post-segment embrace with the caption, “BLOOD OVER EVERYTHING.”

Jeff’s first appearance since his DUI arrest in the summer of 2022 was on Dynamite. His legal charges were settled in February, full details are available by clicking here. Jeff has not wrestled since May 29, 2022, when he and Matt defeated The Young Bucks at AEW Double Or Nothing.

