EVIL Wants A Face-To-Face With Tony Khan At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

NJPW star EVIL recently spoke with Tokyo Sports on a number of topics including how he wants to have a face-to-face with AEW President Tony Khan at their upcoming Forbidden Door PPV because they are not equals and their company is not on the same level.

EVIL said, “You’re doing whatever you want, and I’m not going to stand by and watch. Don’t act like you’re an equal to me, the president of an organization that’s not that big. My company and your company are not of the same caliber.”

“You don’t seem to know your place, so I’ll give you a lesson. You can stand in front of me (at Forbidden Door). Next time you won’t be wearing a corset. You and I are on different levels.”

