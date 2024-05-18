Paul Walter Hauser On If He Would Sign With A Big Promotion, Possibly Appearing In WWE

Paul Walter Hauser, who has appeared for a number of pro wrestling promotions in the past, recently spoke with The Wrap on a number of topics including working more frequently with wrestling promotions.

Hauser said, “After my first match with Matthew Palmer, I told my wife, ‘You know, I’ll probably do this three, four times a year — quarterly. And then after the Matt Cardona match, I think I said to my wife, ‘You know, I’m probably going to do a half a dozen a year. I would love to be able to wrestle on average, maybe 10 times a year or even once a month on average. If it’s more than that, I would just have to make sure that I’m having enough time with my family, I’m getting paid enough to justify that.”

On if he would be willing to sign with a big company:

“If TNA or AEW or MLW wanted to sign me, I would literally take that into consideration to be part of a contracted role somewhere.”

On a possible WWE appearance:

“WrestleMania would definitely be an absolute dream come true and would be a great moment for me, a very emotional one. Even if it wasn’t a WrestleMania and it was something like SummerSlam or being a part of a Survivor Series team, I would love to do something with those guys at some point, if it ever made sense with them.”

On his reluctance to appear in AEW at the moment:

“It’s tough with AEW right now, because their slogan has become, ‘where the best wrestle.’ And while I think I’m a very good actor-turned-wrestler and I’m doing it for real, there’s no way I’m one of the best.”