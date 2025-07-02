Hulk Hogan Shares New Photo Amid Conflicting Reports About His Health

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has resurfaced on social media, posting a new photo of himself flexing—seemingly in response to alarming rumors circulating about his health.

The image, shared across Hogan’s official accounts, appears to have been taken during a media tour last month. It was captioned: “Pumped and ready for the grand opening of @hulkhogansslamsportsbar! Stay tuned for the big date!” The post comes after weeks of silence from Hogan online, which had fueled speculation about his wellbeing.

Concerns escalated after Hogan’s former friend and controversial radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge claimed on his show that Hogan had recently undergone a heart procedure and was placed on a ventilator. Bubba further suggested Hogan was in “a massive decline” and cited chronic issues with Hogan’s back and blood pressure, saying he was worried for the 70-year-old legend’s life.

In response, a representative for Hogan vehemently denied the claims in a statement to TMZ, insisting that the wrestling icon was not on his deathbed and had already resumed moving around. The rep described the situation as a case of routine medical checkups, characterizing Bubba’s comments as exaggerated and misleading. Despite this, Bubba has continued to double down on his allegations.

The new post from Hogan, flexing and smiling, appears to be an indirect rebuttal to the swirling rumors—an image of strength and resilience from the “Real American” himself.

Prior to these reports, Hogan had been actively promoting the launch of his Real American Freestyle Wrestling League and the upcoming Hogan’s Slam Sports Bar, located across from Madison Square Garden in New York City. No word yet on when Hogan will resume public appearances, but the grand opening of his sports bar is expected to be announced soon.

