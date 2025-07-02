Ric Flair Sends Message Ahead Of Surgery Following Skin Cancer Diagnosis

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is confronting his latest health challenge with the resilience and confidence that made him a legend in and out of the ring. On Tuesday, July 2, “The Nature Boy” took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with fans as he prepares for surgery following a recent skin cancer diagnosis.

“Thank You To Everyone Who Has Reached Out & For All The Thoughts And Prayers! It Means A Lot To Me,” Flair wrote. “I Will Get Through My Health Issues And Be Stronger Than Ever!”

The 16-time World Champion recently revealed that he is undergoing treatment for melanoma, which forced him to cancel a scheduled appearance. Speaking candidly last week, Flair acknowledged the seriousness of the diagnosis, stating that skin cancer is “nothing to play with.”

Fans and fellow wrestlers have flooded social media with support for Flair, who continues to inspire with his fighting spirit and signature swagger. Flair’s legacy continues to be celebrated across generations, and his message has once again reminded the world why he is one of the most beloved figures in professional wrestling history.