Watch: Rare Footage Of The Undertaker In “WrestleMania: The Arcade Game” Shoot

A rare gem from the mid-90s has resurfaced online—giving fans a unique look at The Undertaker like never before. The unearthed footage, now available in full on YouTube, shows The Phenom filming motion scenes for the cult-classic WWF WrestleMania: The Arcade Game released in 1995.

In the clip, fans are treated to raw behind-the-scenes visuals of The Undertaker performing signature taunts, strikes, and finishing moves against a green-screen backdrop—all for the digitized arcade-style gameplay that defined a generation of wrestling video games.

What makes this footage so special is its authenticity—Taker in full character, working through choreographed actions while breaking the mystique just enough to remind fans of the effort that went into his legendary persona. Long before motion capture became standard in gaming, this shoot relied on physical commitment, theatrical precision, and pure star power.

Whether you’re a die-hard retro gamer or an Attitude Era loyalist, this footage is a nostalgic throwback to the days when WWF collided with arcade culture—and The Deadman helped make it iconic.