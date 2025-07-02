WWE NXT Hits Yearly Low In Viewership For July 1 Episode

The July 1, 2025, episode of WWE NXT on The CW drew an average of 627,000 total viewers and scored a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen data. The episode marked a drop from the previous week’s 729,000 viewers and 0.16 demo rating, making it the lowest-rated regular Tuesday edition of NXT so far this year.

Despite the dip in overall numbers, the show maintained solid momentum in key areas. NXT delivered a 0.21 rating among men 18-49, positioning The CW as the second-highest-rated network of the night in that specific demographic.

The broadcast was headlined by a #1 Contender’s Match for the NXT Championship, where Yoshiki Inamura defeated Jasper Troy to earn a future title shot against reigning champion Oba Femi. The card also featured heavy TNA crossover, as Joe Hendry defeated Wes Lee in the opening contest, with Mike Santana making an appearance and TNA World Champion Trick Williams joining the commentary desk.

Other major developments included Luca Crusifino officially leaving The D’Angelo Family, and the return of Blake Monroe, who saved Jordynne Grace from an ambush by Fatal Influence.

The show’s audience trended upward throughout the night, beginning with 612,000 viewers and peaking at 685,000 in the final 30 minutes.

NXT aired against stiff competition, including reruns of America’s Got Talent on NBC (3+ million viewers), NCIS franchise blocks on CBS, FIFA Club World Cup coverage on TNT, MLB on TBS, and top-rated Fox News programming.

While total viewership dipped, NXT’s strong hold on the male demo and consistent storytelling suggest continued momentum heading into its summer schedule.