Top AEW Star Expected To Make TV Return Soon

A major return is looming for All Elite Wrestling, as former TNT Champion Darby Allin is expected back on television very soon, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

Allin has been absent from AEW for the entirety of 2025, having taken time off to pursue his long-planned expedition to climb Mount Everest. Originally scheduled for 2024, the climb was postponed due to injury, and the journey ultimately kept Allin away from in-ring action for several months.

While the initial goal was for Allin to return in time for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, that timeline proved too ambitious. However, sources now believe his return is “imminent” and would be “shocked” if he isn’t involved in some capacity at AEW All In: Texas on Saturday, July 12.

Word from within AEW is that Allin completed the Everest climb “relatively unscathed” and is in ring-ready shape. As of now, there are no confirmed creative plans for his return, but given his popularity and unique presentation, expectations are high for a major angle or surprise appearance.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on Darby Allin’s AEW comeback and the full build to All In: Texas.