Grado Makes Surprise Appearance At ROH Taping In Scotland

Grado made a surprise appearance at the ROH taping in Glasgow, Scotland, ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite.

The Scottish star received a big reaction from the crowd as he entered to “Like A Prayer” by Madonna. At this time, it remains unclear whether his entrance and the use of the song will air in full on ROH television.

Grado went one-on-one with Lance Archer at the taping, marking a notable return to the spotlight in front of his home country fans.

This is not Grado’s first AEW-related appearance, as he previously featured at AEW All In 2023, although he was unable to use “Like A Prayer” on that occasion despite trying.

Check out the footage from the ROH taping below: