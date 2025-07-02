Backstage Update On Britt Baker’s AEW Status Amid Speculation

Despite recent speculation, it appears that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is not looking to leave AEW anytime soon.

Reports circulated from Bodyslam.net, claiming that Baker was “actively seeking to part ways with AEW.” However, Fightful Select quickly countered that narrative, stating that every source they contacted “vehemently denied” the idea that Baker is trying to exit the company.

Sources familiar with the situation told Fightful that the notion of Baker wanting out was “news to them,” adding that no one within AEW had heard anything to suggest she’s unhappy or considering leaving. It was further noted that people who see her at conventions also haven’t received that impression.

The rumors gained traction after Baker shared an inspirational quote on Instagram about knowing one’s worth, featuring an analogy about a water bottle’s value depending on its location. Some fans took this as a veiled shot at AEW. WWE’s Natalya responded with “I love this,” prompting a playful reply from Baker: “Careful Nattie, the dirtsheets will have a field day.”

Fightful’s report clarified that Baker frequently posts similar motivational content from the same page and that this wasn’t an unusual occurrence. They also confirmed that Baker still has well over a year left on her AEW contract, with injury time potentially extending it into 2027.

Additionally, while there had been internal talks about bringing Baker back for a featured match at Double or Nothing, it’s unclear whether those discussions were ever formally presented to her. A planned bout between Baker and Serena Deeb last year also never came to fruition.

As for WWE interest, Cory Hays of Bodyslam reported that Britt Baker’s name hasn’t come up internally within WWE as a potential signing if she were to become a free agent.