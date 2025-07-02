Ricochet Announced For HoG High Intensity On 8/1 In NYC

Ricochet is making his House of Glory return next month.

Today, House of Glory issued the following press release to officially announce the AEW star for their HoG High Intensity special event scheduled for August 1 in New York City:

RICOCHET RETURNS TO HOG AT HIGH INTENSITY IN NYC!

House of Glory officials have announced a huge return for High Intensity live from the NYC Arena on Friday August 1st. Making his return to HOG and first independent appearance since 2017 is AEW superstar RICOCHET!

The event will stream live on TrillerTV+.

The One and Only makes a rare independent appearance and his return to House Of Glory. Ricochet was a HOG Heavyweight Champion back in 2014 and had many legendary battles against legends such as AJ Styles. After being a champion all over the world, one of the best wrestlers today returns to HOG.

Who will step up to face the AEW superstar? HOG officials are deliberating and will announce his opponent in the coming weeks.

High Intensity is HOG’s biggest event of the year annually. Last year’s event was highlighted by an instant classic between Swerve Strickland and Amazing Red. The biggest weekend of wrestling in NYC of the year, just got that much bigger!

Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $25. The event is scheduled to start at 8 PM EST.

Also signed so far;

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Indi Hartwell (C) vs. Priscilla Kelly

* HOG Heavyweight Champion Charles Mason

* HOG Crown Jewel Champion Zilla Fatu

* HOG Tag Team Champions Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon)

* HOG Cruiserweight Champion Infamous

Stay tuned to HOG social media channels for future announcements.

The NYC Arena is easily accessible by MTA, LIRR, and limited street parking is available. The arena is located in Jamaica, Queens.