Jeff Hardy Returns To AEW During Dynamite (Video)

Jeff Hardy has returned to AEW TV.

During a segment with Matt Hardy and Ethan Page in the second hour of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Matt stated that a contract was signed stating that if Hook defeated Ethan, Matt and Private Party would be released from The Firm’s contract.

Big Bill and Lee Moriarty ran out to attack Matt and Isiah Kassidy, but Hook came out to save the day, but he was overwhelmed by the numbers until Jeff appeared with a chair. He landed the Swanton Bomb before hugging his brother.

Jeff had been out for several months following a DUI in Florida. Jeff is said to have gone to rehab, and Matt stated on his podcast that his brother is in a better place.

