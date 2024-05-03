Ethan Page: “I’m About To Say A Bunch Of Things That Would Probably Offend A Few Of My Peers”

Following the news that Ethan Page is no longer with All Elite Wrestling, the former AEW star updated his social media accounts with details regarding his professional life.

“I’m here to give everyone a business update,” Page said. “I’m about to say a bunch of things that would probably offend a few of my peers in the industry but to me the most important thing is telling the truth and being honest with my fans. I’m going to do just that. An official business update on Ethan Page. It is now 2 weeks in a row that I have been a top seller on Ringside Collectibles. Meaning that in the first week of releases, I outsold Chris Jericho, MJF, and Samoa Joe. The second week I outsold everyone in my wave. Meaning Daniel Garcia, Saraya, I’m the number 1 seller. Not in total but that’s pretty damn good for a guy who hasn’t been on television since December, or featured at all.”

Page continued, “It’s really bugging me, like why does everyone need to know all these details? I don’t want to talk about this stuff. I don’t want to remind my peers that I’m more popular than them or remind my peers that even though I’m not featured, I’m still beloved by the wrestling community and the fans. Nobody wants to do this. Why would you put me in this position? Anyways, not that I got that out of the way. I think the last thing that I want to say is pre-orders still available. Go to RingsideCollectibles.com and make sure that Ethan Page is a top seller next week too.”

Page was teasing and capitalizing on the announcement of his departure from AEW. A fantastic way to promote his merchandise. What comes next for him is anyone’s guess, but it wouldn’t be surprising if WWE made an offer to him.