Tony Khan Teases Rematch Following AEW’s Breakout Night In Mexico

AEW President Tony Khan has declared the company’s historic “Grand Slam Mexico” event a resounding success, revealing impressive viewership numbers and expressing strong interest in a return. The episode of AEW Dynamite, which aired from the iconic Arena Mexico in partnership with CMLL, marked AEW’s first-ever show in Mexico.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Khan praised the landmark event, noting that it was one of AEW’s most viewed shows in the past year.

“It was the most watched episode of AEW since last year, and that was before the simulcast,” Khan said. “Based on our TBS data, this was the most watched AEW show on cable in nearly a year, and in a lot of the key demographics, most watched AEW show in over a year. And when you factor in the streaming viewership, I think this was the most watched AEW program in a long time.”

The show was headlined by MJF vs. Místico, in what Khan described as a “fantastic encounter.”

“I don’t think anything prepared the fans and any of us, frankly, for the kind of reaction he was going to get when we went to Arena Mexico,” Khan said of Místico. “What a great match… It left me down the bone. I think we could absolutely see a rematch down the line at some point.”

Khan also emphasized the importance of AEW’s working relationship with CMLL.

“We’ve never seen an American wrestling promotion go to Mexico and work with CMLL and be invited to run a show, let alone a major TV show… out of Arena Mexico,” he stated. “It was a huge success, and very excited to go do it again… It’s almost a virtual certainty we’re going to have a return to Mexico.”

Since the event, CMLL stars including Místico have continued to appear on AEW programming in the lead-up to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

