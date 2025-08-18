Backstage Update On WWE’s September PLE, Possible Name Revealed

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is planning to host a Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, September 20th.

If this is true, it would take place simultaneously with AEW All Out, with the rumored main event featuring John Cena facing Brock Lesnar.

According to PWInsider.com, there has been discussion within the broadcast industry about the event, which is set to occur in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It could potentially air on ESPN as a preview for WWE’s upcoming deal with the network’s streaming app, which begins in April of next year.

The report noted that there is currently no PLE scheduled to air on Peacock in September. However, one PLE already took place in August, marking the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, and another PLE, Clash in Paris, is set to air on Sunday, August 31st.

The sources cited by the site indicate that WWE plans to announce the September PLE and its broadcast details sometime this week, although ESPN declined to comment on the matter.

Additionally, the WrestleVotes Twitter account revealed a potential name for WWE’s September PLE: “Wrestlepalooza.” This name was previously used for an event by ECW.

It’s important to note that Wrestlepalooza is currently a trademark owned by F1RST Wrestling, which held a Wrestlepalooza event in January.