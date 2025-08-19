Sting Talks About Helping Fans Cope With Bullying

Pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting recently spoke with The Sportster about various topics.

He shared how much it means to him when fans tell him at conventions that he helped them during times when they were being bullied by others.

Sting said, “You know what really hits me is the stories that fans tell about being bullied as a kid and how, somehow or another, I got them through it. The whole vigilante-type character, I think, is what did it.”

He continued, “So many people, you don’t realize, if you’re not bullied, you don’t realize just how many people are bullied, and it’s a real thing.”

Sting added, “[Both] men and women, so you’ve got grown men and women, my age, even older, younger, in tears, telling me these stories. It blows my mind. It really does.”