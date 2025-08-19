Backstage News On Stipulation For MJF vs. Místico At CMLL 92 Aniversario

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star MJF will defend his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship against Místico’s mask at the CMLL 92 Aniversario event.

This stipulation was established after MJF attacked Místico during a recent episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there was some speculation about MJF putting his hair on the line, but the mask stipulation was chosen when MJF declared he would take everything from Místico during the angle on ROH.

MJF and Místico have been feuding across multiple promotions throughout the summer, including an incident where MJF lost by disqualification to Místico after delivering a low blow at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico.

Additionally, MJF made an appearance at MLW Summer of the Beasts, where he attacked Místico.

The CMLL 92 Aniversario event is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 19th, at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.