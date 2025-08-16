MJF vs. Místico Set For Mask vs. Title Showdown At CMLL 92nd Anniversary

A huge main event has been made official for CMLL’s upcoming 92nd Anniversary event, as legendary luchador Místico will put his mask on the line against AEW star and reigning CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion MJF in a Mask vs. Title apuestas match.

The challenge was set following the August 15th show at Arena Mexico, where MJF made his first championship defense against Zandokan Jr. The finish came after the referee was knocked down, allowing MJF to hit a low blow before locking in a Fujiwara Armbar to score the submission win.

After the match, MJF escalated tensions by stealing Zandokan Jr.’s mask. This act brought out Místico, leading to a heated confrontation that ended with both men agreeing to the high-stakes bout.

For Místico, this will mark his first apuestas match since 2017 and one of the rare occasions he has ever risked his iconic mask. For MJF, it will be the first apuestas match of his career — a true trial by fire inside Arena Mexico, the home of Lucha Libre.

The Mask vs. Title clash joins the lineup for CMLL’s 92nd Anniversary Show on September 19th, promising to be one of the most anticipated matches in recent company history.