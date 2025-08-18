Ace Austin Addresses Fans Following AEW Collision Debut

On the August 16th, 2025 episode of AEW Collision, former TNA Wrestling star Ace Austin made his official debut with All Elite Wrestling. Austin went one-on-one with Ricochet, ultimately coming up short in his first match with the company.

Following his debut, Austin took to Twitter/X to share his thoughts with fans:

“Yeah guys; unfortunately I didn’t ‘win’ my @AEW debut match. Which just means I have to try harder & be smarter next week because what I did ‘win’ was a sweet contract that will give me more chances to win matches & make a nice living on a huge stage.

AEW is full of unbelievably skilled talent; I knew it wouldn’t be easy but I am more than up for the challenge. Thank you for the incredible love & support. It means the world to me. Thank you for the hate & whining too. It keeps my name trending 🤗.”

Austin is now officially part of the AEW roster, and based on his statement, he’s eager to prove himself against the deep talent pool the company has to offer.