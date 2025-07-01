Tony Khan Believes AEW Has Entered Its Best Era Yet

AEW President Tony Khan believes the company has never been stronger. In a new interview on the Battleground Podcast, Khan addressed the growing sentiment that AEW has regained momentum in 2025, pointing to recent success and expansion as proof that the company is thriving.

While many fans and pundits have cited Double or Nothing 2025 and its fallout as a turning point, Khan said the company’s positive trajectory began earlier. “I do think this goes back to even January-ish,” he noted, highlighting successful shows like Grand Slam Australia in February and Revolution in March.

Khan credited the debut of AEW Collision on Saturdays and the simulcast availability of Dynamite and Collision on Max as pivotal to AEW’s continued rise. “I actually think it’s better than it’s ever been,” he declared. “For many years, when we started up, we had great pay-per-views and two great hours of TV every Wednesday night. Now we’re delivering something very different—twice as much TV every week.”

The AEW boss also explained why the company has moved on from the once-frequent slogan “Restore the Feeling.” According to Khan, AEW no longer needs to chase a return to form because it has already evolved into a new, successful era. “That’s why we haven’t used that expression in a long time,” he said. “We’re doing something new now… and giving the fans something new with Wednesday night Dynamite, Saturday night Collision… and all of it being simulcast to a wider audience.”

Khan also praised the surprising growth of AEW’s traditional cable viewership, saying it has increased “against all expectations.”

AEW is currently gearing up for its biggest domestic event to date, All In: Texas, which will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 12.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage as AEW heads into its biggest show of the summer.