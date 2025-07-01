Report: WWE Shows Interest In Several AEW Stars As Contracts Near End

A new report has provided insight into the contract status of several AEW talents, with WWE reportedly showing strong interest in some names who could become free agents soon.

According to Mark (@WrestleMobs) of BodySlam.net, Danhausen and the tag team Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) are believed to be nearing the end of their AEW contracts. Sources indicate that “movement could happen sooner rather than later,” with WWE said to have major interest in acquiring all three talents.

This aligns with a recent report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, who noted that Danhausen’s contract is expected to expire in July, and also confirmed preliminary interest from WWE in Private Party.

The report also outlines several other AEW contracts worth watching:

Chris Jericho’s deal is reportedly up at the end of 2025, per previous reporting from Raj Giri.

Renee Paquette, who holds both talent and producer roles, is under contract through August.

Matt Menard and Angelo Parker (2.0) are also reportedly contracted through August.

In contrast to speculation online, Jon Moxley is said to be locked in with AEW through 2027, and there have been no internal changes regarding his status.

As several contracts approach expiration, the focus will be on whether AEW can retain its midcard depth, especially with WWE keeping a close eye on available talent.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on contract news and potential free agent movement.