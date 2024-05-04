Video: Tonga Loa Makes WWE Debut At Backlash: France

Tonga Loa has arrived.

At the WWE Backlash: France premium live event on Saturday, May 4, 2024, the other son of pro wrestling legend Haku and brother of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, made his WWE debut.

Loa made a surprise appearance in the opening tag-team match at the international WWE PLE at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, breaking up a pin attempt to help The Bloodline duo of Soloa Sikoa and Tama Tonga avoid loss against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Following Loa’s momentum-shifting involvement in the bout, Sikoa would go on to hit a Samoan Spike on Owens for the pin fall victory. After the match, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa stood over Owens and held up the “1’s,” with ‘The Wise Man’ Paul Heyman hesitantly doing the same beside them.

OMG THAT'S TONGA LOA!!!! 😱😱😱😱#WWEBacklash | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/bwuqX5Anfv — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) May 4, 2024

WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE BLOODLINE?!?!?!?! 🤯#WWEBacklash | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/vYzHDugB3q — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) May 4, 2024

WHO IS THE TRIBAL CHIEF???? 😭#WWEBacklash | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/hPcbMeOQiF — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) May 4, 2024