AEW Star Set To Make House Of Glory Debut At Cinco De Mayo

By
James Hetfield
-

House of Glory Wrestling (HOG) recently announced that AEW star Daniel Garcia will be making his debut for the company at their upcoming Cinco De Mayo show on Sunday, May 5th in Jamaica, New York.

HOG Cinco De Mayo will be streaming live on Triller TV+.

 

