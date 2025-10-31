Backstage News On Nyla Rose’s Current Status With AEW

AEW star Nyla Rose has been absent from television for a significant period, having not competed for the company for over a year. Sean Ross Sapp addressed this issue in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, discussing Rose’s current status with AEW.

According to Sapp, Rose is not injured; rather, she simply hasn’t been involved in any creative storylines. He also mentioned that he is uncertain about the reasons behind her current lack of usage, noting that it seems to be a recurring situation for some wrestlers in AEW who vanish from television for months despite being healthy.

Nyla Rose has been with AEW since the company’s inception, signing with them in early 2019. She competed in AEW’s very first event, Double or Nothing 2019, in a four-way match against Dr. Britt Baker, Kylie Rae, and Awesome Kong.

Rose went on to win the AEW Women’s World Title in February 2020 by defeating the inaugural champion, Riho. She later lost the title to Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2020 in May of that same year.

Recently, Rose has participated in select indie shows and the Jericho Cruise, and she wrestled last weekend at the MPX Who Runs the World? 2 show in Bedford, Texas, where she won against Charity King.

There is currently no information on when she might return to AEW, but updates will be provided as they become available.