Backstage News On Bandido Following Last Week’s AEW Collision Tapings

All Elite Wrestling held their latest television tapings last Wednesday night at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, for this week’s episode of Collision. During the tapings, AEW World Tag Team Champion and ROH World Champion Bandido faced Máscara Dorada in a singles match, emerging victorious. However, it was reported that Bandido may have injured his shoulder while performing a dive, though he managed to finish the match.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, he is unsure whether Bandido legitimately sustained an injury.

Bandido has been working matches using only one arm recently, so Meltzer presumes that it could just be a storyline tactic. He also mentioned hearing from a few people who watched the match, and they believed that Bandido indeed hurt his arm, which he has been selling for weeks.

This instance of Bandido selling a potentially staged shoulder injury as genuine has occurred before, including earlier this month.

Reports indicate that the AEW World Tag Team Champion pretended to have a shoulder injury backstage after his match with Hechicero at a CMLL show.