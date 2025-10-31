Eddie Guerrero’s Daughter Sherilyn Begins Training At Booker T’s ROW School

WWE Hall of Famer and owner of Reality of Wrestling, Booker T, announced on his official Twitter (X) account that Sherilyn Guerrero, the daughter of the late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, has started her professional wrestling training at his ROW Training School. The promotion also confirmed that Sherilyn’s journey into the world of professional wrestling has officially begun.

Booker T wrote, “Let’s get to work! Welcome to the school @TheSherilynG”

Sherilyn is the younger sister of Shaul Guerrero, who previously wrestled in WWE. She also served as a ring announcer for WOW (Women of Wrestling) after signing with the company in September 2018.

Earlier this year, Shaul’s half-sister, Kaylie Guerrero, who was born while Eddie Guerrero was temporarily separated from Vickie Guerrero, announced her intention to follow in her father’s footsteps and continue the family legacy.

Among the top wrestlers who emerged from Booker T’s ROW school are WWE stars The Usos, Roxanne Perez, AEW stars Sammy Guevara, Bryan Keith, Zilla Fatu, Duke Hudson, Kiera Hogan, and former WWE Women’s Champion Kylie Rae.

The daughter of the legendary Eddie Guerrero now begins her own journey into the world of professional wrestling. Welcome the newest member of the Reality of Wrestling Training School — @TheSherilynG pic.twitter.com/7YPayDuXkY — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) October 30, 2025