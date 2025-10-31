Why Mercedes Mone Has Been Booked To Win Multiple Indie Titles

Top AEW star Mercedes Moné currently holds 12 wrestling championships across AEW, CMLL, and various independent promotions.

The reasoning behind her recent bookings was discussed by Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

According to Sapp, independent wrestling promotions reach out to Moné’s management to book her for events, specifically asking her to win their top women’s titles.

These promoters understand the value of having a top AEW star involved and are the ones deciding to book Moné for these wins, rather than her demanding to win the titles herself.

This discussion follows a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which stated that an indie promotion approached Moné’s team about a potential booking and quoted a price of $25,000 per appearance.

Although some may find this asking price surprising, Sapp mentioned that he has previously spoken with top AEW stars who indicated they would not accept bookings outside of AEW for anything less than $30,000.

Earlier this month, Moné won her 12th wrestling title by defeating Jody Threat to acquire the Winnipeg Professional Wrestling Women’s Title.

With this victory, she has broken the record for the most simultaneous wrestling titles held, surpassing Ultimo Dragon’s previous record of 10.