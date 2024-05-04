WWE Hall Of Famer Suggests Tony Khan Gets More Creative Input From Veterans

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Eric Bischoff’s Wise Choices podcast to talk about a number of topics including wanting to see AEW President Tony Khan accept more creative input from veterans.

Ray said, “I’m not suggesting that anybody be the booker instead of Tony Khan. What I’m suggesting is Tony Khan be more open-minded to the veterans and the creative minds that are around him, and been there, and done that.”

On who could potentially take over for Khan:

“If there was a gun to my head and I had to hand Tony’s pencil to another person, I would hand it to somebody who had experience as a booker, or somebody who had sat under the learning tree of a booker. I.E. Dustin Rhodes.”

