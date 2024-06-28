AEW Hires Former WCW Star As A Producer And Coach

Fightful Select reports that AEW has hired former WCW star Ray Lloyd (Glacier) as their producer and coach. There is no word yet on the full details of Lloyd’s contract with AEW, but he did appear as an on-screen extra to help break up a fight during a recent episode of the company’s programming.

Lloyd hasn’t yet retired from in-ring action as he has been competing on the Indie circuit, including at QT Marshall’s TCW Show back in February. Lloyd also made an appearance in the company’s first-ever Casino Battle Royale matchup as the Glacier character.