AEW International Title Match Announced For Double Or Nothing 2024

A new title match is set for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 will feature an AEW International Championship showdown with The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong defending against “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay of The Don Callis Family.

Ospreay earned the title match by emerging victorious in an AEW International Championship Eliminator Casino Gauntlet on the April 24, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

“The Aerial Assassin” scored the first sudden death pin fall in the high stakes title eliminator bout, which also featured Dante Martin of Top Flight, Jay White of Bullet Club Gold, Penta El Zero Miedo of The Lucha Bros, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, Kyle O’Reilly, Komander and Jay Lethal.

Make sure to join us here on Sunday, May 26, 2024 for live AEW Double Or Nothing results coverage from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

THE BILLY GOAT DID IT! He will face Roderick Strong for the #AEW International Championship at #AEWDoN! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@WillOspreay | @RoderickStrong pic.twitter.com/ajozuhFpU3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024