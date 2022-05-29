AEW Pulls Tweet Hyping MJF vs. Wardlow For Tonight’s Double or Nothing

AEW pulled a Twitter post hyping up MJF vs. Wardlow for tonight’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event on Sunday morning.
This tweet was deleted.
I still think the match is happening, by the way. pic.twitter.com/ARqF7OY54V
— Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) May 29, 2022
This follows MJF’s failure to show up for a meet and greet at the AEW fanfest on Saturday and subsequent booking of a flight out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He did not, however, depart the city, and the match appears to be ongoing. You can click here for our original report on MJF not flying out of Las Vegas. Here is the current card for AEW Double or Nothing 2022:
AEW World Title Match
CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)
AEW Women’s World Title Match
Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)
AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)
AEW TBS Title Match
Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)
The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals
Adam Cole vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe
The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals
Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho
Anarchy In The Arena Match
The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson
Trios Match
House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)
Mixed Trios Match
Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian and Tay Conti vs. AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Paige VanZant
If Sky’s team wins, Guevara and Kazarian can no longer challenge for the TNT Title.
Wardlow vs. MJF
If Wardlow wins, he will be granted his release from his contract with MJF. If MJF wins, Wardlow will be permanently banned from signing with AEW.
The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks
Kyle O’Reilly vs. Darby Allin
The Buy-In Pre-show
Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.
Click here to order AEW Double or Nothing via FITE.tv