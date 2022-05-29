Latest Update on MJF’s Status for AEW Double Or Nothing

As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF was booked on a cross-country trip leaving Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In an update with MJF and his scheduled flight out of Las Vegas, the plane took off, but he’s still in Las Vegas, so while it’s not certain that he’ll be at AEW Double Or Nothing, things appear to be leaning that way.

MJF is still in Las Vegas, according to PWInsider, and has not returned to the East Coast. He did have a ticket to Newark, and he was scheduled to arrive after 6:30 a.m.

It’s unclear whether MJF and Tony Khan have reached an agreement, but at this moment, it appears that MJF vs. Wardlow will take place tonight.

The 2022 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will air this tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

