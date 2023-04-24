AEW Rampage Airing In Different Timeslot For The Fifth Week In A Row Next Week

For the fifth week in a row, AEW Rampage will air outside of its regular time slot.

Due to the NHL Playoffs, the May 5 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT will air at 5:30pm ET instead of 10pm. According to the official TNT schedule, NHL On TNT coverage will continue throughout the night following Rampage.

Due to NBA Playoff coverage, the April 14 Rampage aired at 9:42pm ET, whereas last week’s Rampage aired on a Saturday at 10pm. Due to NHL coverage, this week’s Rampage will air on Friday at 5:30pm ET. In March, Rampage was also rescheduled twice due to NCAA Basketball and coverage of the United States Men’s National Soccer Team’s game against Granada.

This week’s Rampage will be taped from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Wednesday. As of this writing, the only match announced is a tag team match between Keith Lee and Dusty Rhodes against opponents to be announced in the show opener. The May 5 Rampage will be taped from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD on Wednesday.