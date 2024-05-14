Criminal Case Against Top AEW Star Dropped

PWInsider.com reports that the criminal case against top AEW star Cash Wheeler (Daniel Wheeler) has been dropped.

It was mentioned on the report that the prosecutor’s office filed a “Nolle Prosequi,” which means they decided not to pursue the charges, but there is no word yet on the reason it was dropped.

Wheeler’s trial was supposed to begin on May 20th as he was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after allegedly pointing a gun at someone during a traffic incident in July 2023. Despite this, Wheeler still continued to compete in All Elite Wrestling.