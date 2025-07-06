Bobby Lashley Opens Up About Hurt Syndicate Dynamic With MJF

AEW World Tag Team Champion and Hurt Syndicate member Bobby Lashley spoke with WFAA about various topics, including MJF’s addition to the group.

Lashley said, “That is a very interesting piece of the puzzle. For me, I have a very small circle, I don’t trust very many people. Over the course of time being with MJF, I never trusted the guy and I’m still kinda leery, but I see that he does bring a lot of value to what we’re doing right now. He’s starting to win me over more and more.”

On how he still wants to punch MJF in the mouth:

“In the beginning, I just wanted to punch him in his mouth. I still wanna punch him in his mouth from time to time, but I can say that he’s winning me over slowly but surely and I think that he might be a great addition to our group. It’s something different and that’s the one thing that we wanted to do, we wanted to bring what we had plus we wanted to bring some flavor of the old school AEW crowd back and since he’s one of the originals, it’s good to bring him in so he can, 1, at least get the rub from us and 2, we can understand what they’re doing on their end and he’s a voice for them. I think it wins either way.”

You can check out Lashley’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)