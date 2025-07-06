Backstage Update On Britt Baker’s Status With AEW

There have been numerous rumors about Britt Baker’s status with AEW, the former Women’s World Champion. Initially, it was reported that Baker was actively seeking to leave AEW and terminate her current contract. However, a subsequent report from Fightful Select cited multiple sources who “vehemently denied” any claims that Baker is trying to leave the company.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, both AEW President and CEO Tony Khan and Baker have not confirmed or denied the issues. Meltzer said, “There’s two direct people who know, which are obviously Tony Khan and Britt Baker, and I just want to point out that neither denied anything. Neither confirmed anything. I’m sure neither right now would confirm anything until something’s done, but nobody denied anything either. So that’s where we’re at.”

Meltzer mentioned that some people in AEW believe Baker will eventually return, while others think she plans to leave. Meltzer added, “I know people in the company who think that it’s just one of those things, and she’ll be back. Other people think that she’s gone and wants to go.”

Fightful Select reported that Britt Baker still has more than a year remaining on her current AEW contract. However, she has not appeared on AEW television since the November 13, 2024, episode of Dynamite. After Baker defeated Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb came out to confront her. During this exchange, Baker was heard saying “Nobody cares” multiple times into the camera.