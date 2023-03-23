AEW Rampage Lineup Announced For This Saturday’s Show (3/25/2023)

By
Matt Boone
-

The lineup is set for this week’s AEW Rampage.

Ahead of this week’s one-hour AEW on TNT television program, which airs on a special night of Saturday at 10/9c, several matches and a segment were confirmed for the show.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 3/25 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE ON TNT PREVIEW (3/25/2023)

* Powerhouse Hobbs (C) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (TNT Title)
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey
* Brody King vs. Jake Hager
* The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom
* Ricky Starks calls out Juice Robinson

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 3/25 for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Independence, MO.

