AEW Rampage Lineup Announced For This Saturday’s Show (3/25/2023)

The lineup is set for this week’s AEW Rampage.

Ahead of this week’s one-hour AEW on TNT television program, which airs on a special night of Saturday at 10/9c, several matches and a segment were confirmed for the show.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 3/25 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE ON TNT PREVIEW (3/25/2023)

* Powerhouse Hobbs (C) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (TNT Title)* Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey* Brody King vs. Jake Hager* The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom* Ricky Starks calls out Juice Robinson

