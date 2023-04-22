AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (4/22/2023)

Due to the NHL Playoffs, a special Saturday edition of AEW Rampage will air tonight on TNT at 10 p.m. ET.

Rampage will begin with a rematch of Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels. The main event will feature AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defending against Dralistico.

Tonight’s Rampage was taped on Wednesday at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Spoilers can be found by clicking here.

The following is tonight’s announced card:

* Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels

* We will hear from The Hardys, FTW Champion Hook and Isiah Kassidy

* We will hear from AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

* Julia Hart vs. Kiera Hogan

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Slim J

* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defends against Dralistico