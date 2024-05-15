Freddie Prinze Jr. On How Tony Khan Can Learn From His Past Mistakes With AEW

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including how AEW President Tony Khan and the company can learn from their mistakes.

Prinze Jr. said, “The good news is Tony [Khan] is willing to invest in this business and it’s a young, young business, and you have to give your company time to fail before it succeeds, if you can afford it.”

On how Tony Khan can learn from his mistakes:

“He’s one of the few people on earth that actually has that luxury where he can fail and learn from mistakes and get on the job training which he has to get and he has been for the last five years, six years now. It’s less than ten years so until he reaches double digits it’s a young, young show.”

