Big Title Eliminator Bout Added To AEW Dynamite With Non-AEW Star

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm will face Japanese wrestling star Miyu Yamashita in a new AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator match on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Yamashita answered the open challenge issued earlier this week by Storm.

Previously announced for the April 30 episode from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA:

* MJF to appear

* The Hurt Syndicate to speak

* Owen Hart Cup Semifinal: Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Kenny Omega, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Mark Briscoe vs. The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet