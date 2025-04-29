Buddy Matthews On Potential WWE Return To Work With Rhea Ripley

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Buddy Matthews opened up about the possibility of returning to WWE, particularly with the goal of working alongside his wife, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

When asked about the idea, Matthews made it clear that it’s something he would welcome:

“I think that’s the big question. So I would love to do something with her (Rhea Ripley). I think that story and our chemistry, just the way we are, would be good television. That’s definitely something, an itch I’d like to scratch…”

Matthews also emphasized that he fully supports Ripley’s incredible success in WWE, rejecting any notion of jealousy:

“…the good thing about her in WWE and me and AEW and us both being in the business is that I would never want, and I don’t think I’d ever get there, I’d never want to be jealous, or get jealous of her in her position. She’s a megastar. She’s John Cena of women right now…”

He further reflected on the strength of their relationship, especially when it comes to navigating the highs and lows of the wrestling business:

“Then also, if something happens at work, I want her to be able to vent to me without me going, yeah, no, but this is how you play that game. I can be like, yeah, I understand what you’re talking about, you know you deserve whatever, or you know you should do it like this, or whatever, or just let her rant, and I can do the same to her… It would never become a competition.”

While Matthews remains focused on his career in AEW for now, it’s clear that the door is not completely closed on a future WWE return—especially if it means sharing the spotlight with Ripley.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Buddy Matthews and all the latest wrestling news.