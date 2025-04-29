AEW Announces TBS Championship Replica Belt Pre-Orders

AEW has officially announced that new AEW TBS Championship replica belts will soon be available for fans to purchase. Pre-orders are set to open on Tuesday, April 30, 2025, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time through AEWShop.com.

The championship replica will be priced at $599.99.

AEWShop.com provided the following details regarding the replica:

This Official Replica was crafted from the same art as the actual TBS CHAMPIONSHIP.

The plates are the same weight and thickness of the actual TBS Championships.

Simulated Leather strap.

Total weight is approximately 9lbs.

Approximately 51.5” length x 9.5” tall.

Comes in a black zippered bag with the AEW Logo imprinted on it.

Belt shipped in a 12” x 12” x 12” box via FedEx Ground Insured.

Title Belts Are Available To Ship Internationally Via Fedex With Insurance. Customs Fees Are Additional and The responsibility of you, the buyer.

May Contain Minor Defects, Such As Scratches & Leather Defects. No Refunds/Exchanges. Actual Color May Vary Slightly. All Sales Final.

Flexible financing options available through Klarna

Terms And Conditions: Most items are made to order and may take up to 7-10 business days (excluding weekends and holidays) to process and ship. Once shipped, orders may take up to 7 business days domestically or 30 business days internationally to deliver. Due to color shortages, garments may need to be replaced with a color similar to the one shown.