Dana White Pitches Power Slap As A Better Option For Wrestlers

UFC President and Power Slap CEO Dana White has issued a bold pitch to independent wrestlers, claiming they can earn far more money in his slap-fighting promotion than taking risky bumps for low pay on the indie circuit.

Speaking on the Cutler Cast, White criticized the dangerous stunts wrestlers perform for little compensation. “There is a bunch of people out there that want to get into AEW or WWE, right? These guys will fking jump off a ladder onto a table full of tacks for $50 a night. You can come into Power Slap and make a st load of money,” White said.

White added that the toughness and size of wrestlers make them a natural fit for Power Slap. “These guys are all tough guys, big guys so we’re looking at these guys that wanted to be professional wrestlers and a lot of other athletes around the world to come into Power Slap.”

This isn’t the first time Power Slap has targeted wrestling talent. A combine event held in Las Vegas in April 2025 featured several indie performers, including “HollyHood” Haley J and Stunt Marshall, both of whom were reportedly set for Power Slap tapings.

With both UFC and WWE now under the TKO umbrella, White’s comments further highlight crossover opportunities between combat sports and professional wrestling.