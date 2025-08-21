Tony Khan Teases AEW’s Return To The UK Before All In

AEW President Tony Khan has hinted that the company may be heading back to the United Kingdom sooner than expected.

During the recent AEW taping in Glasgow, Scotland, Khan addressed the live crowd at the OVO Hydro and teased the possibility of adding another UK event before next summer’s All In at Wembley Stadium.

Khan playfully polled the fans, asking if they wanted to wait until next year for AEW’s return.

When the crowd loudly booed, he quickly suggested a change of plans. “Alright, based on that feedback, you know what? Maybe we don’t have to wait until next summer to come back to the UK. Maybe we’ll speed things up just for you,” Khan said.

The AEW boss praised the Glasgow audience, calling them potentially the “best wrestling fans in the entire world.” He also promised that AEW would continue to make the UK a consistent part of its touring schedule moving forward.

AEW will present Forbidden Door this Sunday, while All In 2026 is already confirmed to return to Wembley Stadium next August.