Mercedes Moné Comments On WWE Going Head-To-Head With AEW

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné has shared her thoughts on WWE’s recent strategy of scheduling premium live events on the same days as AEW pay-per-views.

In an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, the self-proclaimed “CEO” dismissed the idea that WWE’s competitive scheduling was anything to worry about.

Moné said, “I don’t watch them. I don’t care about them. I’m ‘Eight Belts Moné.’ I’m a champion of so many different companies. So, the more the merrier.”

She continued, “If they want to put on wrestling shows while we have wrestling shows, I’m always going to be better. I’m always better. That’s why I call myself ‘The CEO.’ They can keep on doing whatever they want to do, but AEW is taking over. If you want to watch the best, good wrestling, watch AEW.”

When asked if she felt the competition was heating up, Moné bluntly replied, “No it’s not.”

Moné’s comments come just ahead of a major head-to-head showdown on Saturday, September 20, when AEW’s All Out pay-per-view in Toronto will directly oppose WWE’s newly announced Wrestlepalooza event in Indianapolis.

This continues a trend throughout 2025, with WWE frequently running NXT premium live events on the same day as AEW pay-per-views — including this weekend’s NXT Heatwave, which will air just hours after AEW Forbidden Door.

At Forbidden Door, Moné will defend her AEW TBS Championship in a four-way match against AEW’s Alex Windsor, Stardom’s Persephone, and CMLL’s Bozilla.