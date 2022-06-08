AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (6/8/22)

The Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri will host tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Dynamite will begin with a Battle Royale, with the winner facing Jon Moxley in the main event tonight. The winner of that match will challenge for the Interim AEW World Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26 against the winner of the Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto match at NJPW Dominion on June 12.

For tonight’s show, AEW has also announced “Hangman” Adam Page vs. NJPW’s David Finlay.

With names like AEW World Champion CM Punk, Jeff Hardy, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole suffering from injuries, it will be interesting to see who gets booked this week. Thunder Rosa, the AEW Women’s World Champion, was also absent from last week’s show due to illness, but there’s no word yet on whether she’ll be back tonight.

Wardlow’s push, Miro’s return, Athena’s conflict with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and others should all be featured on Dynamite.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.