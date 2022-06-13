AEW Rampage Rating Report For 6/10/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the taped version of AEW Rampage on TNT on Friday received an average of 476,000 viewers.

This is up 0.21% from the 475,000 viewers who watched the live post-Double Or Nothing episode the week before.

On Friday, Rampage received a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 14.28% over the previous episode, which received a 0.14 rating in the key demo the week before. According to Wrestlenomics, Friday’s 0.16 key demo rating represents 209,000 18-49 viewers, up 14.21% over the previous week’s 0.14 key demo rating, which represented 183,000 18-49 viewers.

With a 0.16 key demo rating, Friday’s Rampage rated #6 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is an improvement from the previous week’s position of #14 on the list.

Rampage ranked #66 in cable viewership for the night on Friday. This is a drop from the previous week’s position of #61.

Rampage on Friday had the biggest total audience and key demo viewership since April 22. On network television, the NBA Finals provided some competition for Friday’s show, but on cable, it was a fairly routine night. Friday’s show had a 0.21% increase in viewership over the previous week’s broadcast, while the key demo rating was up 14.28%.

With a 0.22 key demo rating, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the Cable Top 150 for the night. With 3.135 million people, Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most watched cable show of the night.

With an average of 12.063 million viewers, the NBA Finals game on ABC topped the night on network television in terms of viewership. The NBA Finals also led the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 3.63 rating.