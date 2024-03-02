AEW Rampage Results – March 1, 2024

The road to AEW Revolution 2024 continues to wind down tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri, with this week’s episode of their one-hour weekly AEW on TNT program, AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show is an All-Star Eight-Man Scramble Qualifying Match with Magnus vs. Matt Sydal, as well as Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rugido, Riho vs. Trish Adora, and The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) & Lance Archer in trios action.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, March 1, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (3/1/2024)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits to get this week’s AEW Revolution 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Rampage officially off-and-running on TNT.

Rugido vs. Claudio Castagnoli

We shoot inside the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, MO. where the commentary team welcomes us to the show as fireworks and pyro explode on the stage and the camera pans the packed house.

The theme for Rugido hits and out comes the masked man from CMLL for our opening contest. He lets a kid in the crowd try a mask he’s holding on, but then takes it back from him and poses in the ring with it and a title belt he holds in CMLL.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of the theme for Claudio Castagnoli. Out comes the Blackpool Combat Club member by himself for this one-on-one contest. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Castagnoli dominates early on with power and strength advantages, however Rugido starts to pick up the pace and hit some high-flying and fast-paced spots. He hits a big dive onto Claudio on the floor for a big pop. The fans even start chanting his name.

Back in the ring, Rugido comes off the top-rope with a flying cross body splash, but Castagnoli rolls through and decks the masked man from CMLL before taking back over control on offense.

“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard tells Nigel McGuinness, “Why don’t you back off, dude?!” on commentary as they start bickering back-and-forth. Castagnoli knocks Rugido out to the floor and then runs him into the barricade.

As the action resumes in the ring, Claudio continues to pummel the smaller Rugido and goes for a cover, but he kicks out after the count of two. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this opening contest continues.

When we return, we see some back-and-forth action and then Claudio gets Rugido in the giant swing. He elbows the crap out of him all over, Jon Moxley-style, and then face-plants him for the pin fall victory.

After the match, Claudio helps Rugido up and offers to shake his hand after telling the crowd to give him a hand. They do shake hands. Claudio pulls him in for a hug, but then lifts him up and blasts him with a low blow. Another CMLL guy comes out with a chair to run Claudio off.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Lance Archer & The Righteous vs. Anaya, Vaught & Luke Langley

We see video packages from Dynamite of the interaction between Sting and The Young Bucks and then we head to another break. When we return, we see the Dynamite segment involving Samoa Joe, Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland.

Back inside the arena, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer’s theme hits and fire pyro explodes as he makes his way out and heads to the ring. As he settles in the ring, we see the three opponents for he and his partners across the ring. His partners, The Righteous duo of Vincent and Dutch, come out next.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Vaught and Vincent kick things off for their respective teams. Vincent dominates from the word “go” and then tags in Dutch, who picks up where he left off, dominating the action with ease.

“The Murderhawk Monster” tags in and by himself starts taking out all three members of the opposition, one after the other over-and-over again. All six guys end up in the ring and we see Archer and The Righteous take them out with ease en route to the victory.

Winners: Lance Archer & The Righteous

Riho vs. Trish Adora

We see a video package hyping the AEW Women’s World Championship showdown between “Timeless” Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo at Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view, and then it is announced that we will hear from them on AEW Collision.

Back inside the arena, Riho’s theme hits and the inaugural AEW Women’s World Champion makes her way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. She settles in the ring to a nice pop and then the theme for Trish Adora plays and out comes her opponent.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Riho is flying all over the place and running the ropes like crazy, using her speed and quickness to jump out into an early offensive advantage over Adora. She hits a high cross-body splash off the top-rope to Adora on the floor.

Shortly after that, we head into a mid-match commercial break as this entertaining women’s singles bout continues. When we return, we see Adora in the lead, but Riho starts to take over again. Riho hits a Northern Lights suplex into a pin attempt, but Adora kicks out to keep this one alive. Running double knees from Riho moments later ends this one.

Winner: Riho

Saraya’s Brother Attacks Angelo Parker Before Big Date

We shoot backstage where Alex Marvez is with the “All Elite Couple” Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker. They are dressed up to the nines and ready to take their camera crew on their date.

Saraya’s brother comes with she and Harley Cameron and they attack the two. They hold Ruby and make her watch as they beat Parker down. “You needed me, b*tch!” Saraya says to Soho before walking off. We head to another commercial break on that note.

All-Star Scramble Match Qualifier

Magnus vs. Matt Sydal

It’s main event time!

We return from the commercial break to the return of the pre-main event Mark Henry set-up routine, complete with “The World’s Strongest Man” wrapping up with his “it’s been enough talk, it’s time for tonight’s MAIN EVENT!” catchphrase.

After that wraps up, the theme for Magnus hits and out comes the CMLL star for the All-Star Scramble Qualifying match for a spot in the bout at AEW Revolution 2024 this Sunday night. The theme for his opponent hits next and out comes Matt Sydal.

Sydal tries to shake hands before the match, but Magnus kicks his hand away. The commentators explain it that CMLL can’t trust AEW or Americans after Claudio Castagnoli’s actions in the opener. Someone on commentary points out Claudio isn’t American. Ouch.

The bell sounds and these two begin to get after it. Sydal does well early on, showcasing his trademark high-flying style, but Magnus slows him down and begins taking over as we head into a mid-match commercial break, our last advertising time out of the evening.

When we return, we see Sydal springboarding off the ropes for a high spot attempt, but Magnus counters with Angels Wings for a close near fall attempt. Sydal takes over again after that and the crowd starts to come to life a bit in the background.

Sydal hits a big move and goes for the cover but only gets two. Sydal goes for a springboard spot again, but we see Magnus get out of the way in time. The two trade chops and strikes in the center of the ring. Sydal decks Magnus and then heads to the top-rope.

Magnus cuts Sydal off on the top and climbs up after him. He looks for a super-plex, but Sydal blocks it and knocks him off. He connects with a top-rope Meteora for a close two-count. Magnus levels Sydal and says it’s over in Spanish before heading to the top-rope. This time Sydal cuts him off.

The fans chant “Matt! Matt!” as he climbs up after Magnus. Magnus trips Sydal up on the ropes and then hits a corner-to-corner running double knees spot. He goes for the cover and gets the win. With the win, Magnus qualifies for the All-Star Scramble Match at AEW Revolution 2024. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and QUALIFYING for All-Star Scramble at AEW Revolution: Magnus