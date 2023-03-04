AEW Rampage Results – March 3, 2023

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Revolution 2023 “go-home” installment of Rampage is Top Flight vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Aussie Open.

Also scheduled is Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Mogul Affiliates in tag-team action.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, March 3, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (3/3/2023)

The regular “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and accompanying intro video plays to start this week’s AEW Revolution 2023 “go-home” edition of AEW Rampage.

Aussie Open vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Top Flight

The two teams of Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) and Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) are shown in the ring ready to go for our opening contest. The theme for Claudio Castagnoli hits and out he comes accompanied by Wheeler Yuta.

As Castagnoli and Yuta head to the ring, they are attacked from behind by Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order. The two teams brawl to the ring while Top Flight and Aussie Open also start duking it out.

Now the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening contest of this week’s show. We see The Kingdom watching on from the front row. We see Claudio Castagnoli duking it out with one-half of Aussie Open as the legal men in the ring.

John Silver tags in and goes crazy on Castagnoli with wild strikes as the commentators sing his praises. We see him head to the top-rope and dive onto Castagnoli, who shows off his own strength by catching and slamming Silver down into a back-breaker.

As the action continues, we see LFI’s Rush and Preston Vance watching on from a monitor backstage as the action continues in the ring. Wheeler Yuta tags in and Alex Reynolds does as well. Yuta gets the better of him and tags in Castagnoli, who picks up where he left off.

Castagnoli gets in some offense and then tags Yuta back in. The two hit a double-team spot and soak up the love from the crowd as we head to a mid-match commercial break as this opening contest here on Rampage continues.

As we return from the break, we see things pick up with bodies filtering in-and-out non-stop and each team getting a close near-fall attempt. Eventually we make our way to the conclusion, which sees Yuta get the seatbelt cover for the pin fall victory. Once the match ends, we see the teams brawling some more, fighting to the back.

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

A Special Look At Moxley-Page 3

We see a special video package promoting the Jon Moxley vs. “Hangman” Adam Page rubber-match at Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2023 premium live event. After that, we shoot to the commentators, who send us into a special AEW / Draft Kings advertisement. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Final Burial Match Set For AEW Revolution

When we return from the break, we get a reminder of the issues between Christian Cage and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. Jungle Boy then holds a shovel and stands in front of a grave while promoting his match against Cage at AEW Revolution, which will be dubbed a “Final Burial” match.

Riho vs. Emi Sakura

Now we head back to the ring, where we see Riho make her way out. Jim Ross points out how she reminds him of himself — when he was in fourth grade. 5’2” and about 98 pounds. Riho settles in the ring and her music dies down.

The theme for her opponent hits and out comes Emi Sakura ready for action. The commentators remind us that Sakura helped train Riho early into her pro wrestling career. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Early on we see Riho faring well. The fans chant “Riho! Riho!” but then Sakura starts to take over and settle into the offensive driver’s seat. She takes it to Riho in the corner and then slams her down.

Sakura hits a big tilt-a-whirl back-breaker on Riho on the floor and then runs and splashes on her as she is laid out against the ring barricade. After that, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see some more solid back-and-forth action from these two, we see Riho counter Sakura and roll her up for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Riho

A Special Look At Ruby Soho vs. Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter

Once the match wraps up, we hear from Ruby Soho, Saraya and Jamie Hayter. All three state their case for why this Sunday will be their night when the three meet for the AEW Women’s World Championship in the triple-threat match at AEW Revolution 2023.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Serpentico

We head back inside the Cow Palace where San Francisco’s own Powerhouse Hobbs makes his way out to a nice hometown pop. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Already in the ring is his scheduled opponent for this one-on-one match, masked fan-favorite Serpentico. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

The commentators sing the praises of Powerhouse Hobbs, who brings the Face of the Revolution ladder match ring with him. He immediately runs through Serpentico like a hot knife through butter for a quick-and-easy squash match victory.

After the win, Hobbs gets on the mic and says the next chapter in the Book of Hobbs will see him win the TNT Championship.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs