AEW Rampage Results – March 8, 2024

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA., with this week’s episode of their one-hour weekly AEW on TNT program, AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show is Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. The Butcher & Kip Sabian, Julia Hart vs. Robyn Renegade in an Open House Rules match for the TBS Women’s Championship, Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Action Andretti, as well as Top Flight vs. Private Party vs. Bryan Keith & Komander in a three-way tag-team match.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, March 8, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (3/8/2024)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits with an updated opening video opener. We then shoot inside the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. as fireworks explode and Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. The Butcher & Kip Sabian

Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho joins him on commentary for tonight’s show. Already in the ring for our opening contest is the team of The Butcher and Kip Sabian. The theme for their opponents hits and out comes Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta.

After they settle into the ring, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Sabian and Cassidy. The Blade and Chuck Taylor are on the floor at ringside in their respective teams corners.

We see some good back-and-forth action early on, with Cassidy hitting some of his trademark comedy spots. The action picks up as we head into a mid-match commercial break with Sabian and Butcher taking over. When we return, the heel duo are still in control.

Sabian and Butcher keep Cassidy isolated in the ring, preventing him from making the much-needed tag. They focus on Cassidy’s back and ribs, which are still heavily taped up. Cassidy finally makes the hot tag to Trent, who helps shift the offense in their favor en route to a big victory. We head to another break.

Winners: Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta

Ruby Soho Vows Revenge On Saraya

When we return, Renee Paquette is standing by with Ruby Soho. She asks her about Angelo Parker getting viciously attacked by Saraya’s brother Zac Knight. Soho gets emotional saying he might have ligament damage as a result of the attack. She talks about feeling responsible for it and makes it clear she hates Saraya.

TBS Women’s Championship

Julia Hart (C) vs. Robyn Renegade

Back inside the arena, the lights go out and we hear the familiar sounds of Julia Hart’s theme music. Out comes The House of Black member for the latest defense of her TBS Women’s Championship in this “Open House Challenge.”

Already in the ring is her opponent for this one, Robyn Renegade. The bell sounds and off we go. Julia Harts immediately jumps into the early offensive lead. Renegade tries fighting back, but Hart cuts her off and quickly taps her out with her submission finisher for an easy win.

Winner and STILL TBS Women’s Champion: Julia Hart

Saraya & Her Brother Wreak More Havoc

Saraya is shown backstage with Harley Cameron walking as Renee Paquette is standing with her microphone. The Outcasts walk up to her upset about Ruby Soho’s comments earlier. She says “What about my side of the story?” She makes Paquette leaves and says she turned on her, too.

She talks about how she hates Soho and blames everything that has happened on her. She says she threw everything away over a stupid man from Canada. Her brother is walking by when she overhears someone. She asks what they’re laughing at.

She smacks a drink out of their hands and it splashes on her brother. He’s enraged and grabs one of the guys and slams him against the wall. Saraya pleads with him not to do anything but then laughs and says, “Just kidding, go ahead,” and he does exactly that, beating the guy down and leaving him laying.

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Action Andretti

Back inside the arena, the theme for Penta El Zero Miedo hits and out he comes accompanied by Alex Abrahantes. Already in the ring is his opponent, Action Andretti. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The two hit some fast-paced, high-flying spots coming straight out of the gate.

As the action spills out to the floor, we see Penta jump into the offensive lead. He slams Andretti into the barricade. He goes to do the same into the ring post, but Andretti hops on the ring apron and blasts Penta with a kick. He leaps off the apron with a flip and splashes onto Penta on the floor.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see some more fast-paced, high-risk back-and-forth action en route to Penta hitting a Fear Factor for the win. A video package airs promoting tomorrow night’s AEW Collision and then we head to another commercial.

Top Flight vs. Private Party vs. Bryan Keith & Komander

It’s main event time!

When we return from the break, the theme for Private Party hits and out comes the duo of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy. The Top Flight duo of Dante Martin and Darius Martin also come out. The third and final team, “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith and Komander also settle inside the squared circle.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this three-way tag-team tilt in our main event of the evening on this week’s AEW Rampage. Keith and Kassidy kick things off for their respective teams as the legal two men in the ring.

Excalibur runs down updates to the AEW Collision and AEW Big Business lineups as graphics flash on the bottom corner of the screen. Kassidy immediately tags in Quen, but then Dante gets tagged in. Keith backs Dante into the corner, but Dante applies a side-headlock. Keith gets free, and they dodge each other’s kicks.

Dante Martin delivers a knee strike and follows with a back elbow in the corner. Darius tags in, but Keith delivers shots to both of them and Komander gets into the ring. Kassidy and Quen attack all four guys from behind and send Keith and Komander to the floor at ringside.

From there, Darius and Dante drop Kassidy and Quen with big back-to-back dropkicks. All six guys brawl on the floor at ringside afterwards. On that note, we shift gears and head into our final commercial break of the evening as the action in our main event continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action, with all three teams having their respective moments in the spotlight. As the match builds to the finish, we see this one come to an end with Martin hitting a Rip Cord on Komander for the pin fall victory. Action Andretti joins Top Flight in the ring to celebrate the big win. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Top Flight